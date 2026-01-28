A 45-year-old man was stabbed multiple times during a child custody dispute last weekend at an apartment complex across the street from the Vons grocery store in downtown Long Beach.

The crime received widespread attention on social media, in part because of the large number of officers who showed up and speculation that it happened at the busy grocery store.

When asked shortly after the crime, police declined to say exactly where the stabbing occurred, but court records reviewed by the Long Beach Post today show what happened.

They say police hurried to the scene at about 7:25 p.m. Sunday, when a 911 caller reported that a person had a gun and had just stabbed someone at an apartment complex on East Broadway, just east of Atlantic Avenue.

Officers found a 45-year-old man on the sidewalk outside the building suffering from stab wounds to his upper and lower body, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening wounds.

At the scene, the victim told officers that a man had shown him a gun in his waistband, then stabbed him multiple times, according to court records. A witness confirmed this account and told police that the suspected assailant had retreated inside an apartment.

After a brief standoff, the suspect surrendered to police and was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats. Police later identified him as 31-year-old Darien Barrett.

Barrett was originally held on $50,000 bail, but was released on Monday afternoon because police had insufficient evidence to hold him longer, jail records show.