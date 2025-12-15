Police chased a driver through downtown Long Beach and into San Pedro at speeds they estimated sometimes hit 90 mph on Monday afternoon.

The chase started around noon before the fleeing driver sped west along Ocean Boulevard, sometimes running red lights and reaching up to 70 mph.

The driver crossed over the International Gateway Bridge and the Vincent Thomas Bridge before he outpaced police units trailing behind him on the 110 Freeway. Police estimated speeds hit 90 mph along the freeway

Police were unable to scramble a helicopter overhead, and ground units called off the chase around Anaheim Street at the 110.

The LBPD did not immediately respond to questions about what sparked the pursuit.