Prosecutors say a 33-year-old man could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of three felony charges stemming from a deadly DUI crash in Long Beach last weekend.

Police allege that Long Beach resident Frank Andrade Jr. was driving a 2006 Toyota Sequoia SUV eastbound on 11th Street when he collided with a motorcyclist heading south on Redondo Avenue around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The motorcyclist, identified as 37-year-old Long Beach resident Roberto Barraza Mercado, died at the scene, police said.

At his arraignment on Wednesday, Andrade pleaded not guilty to felony charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and driving under the influence with .08% or more alcohol in his blood causing bodily injury.

If convicted of those three charges and the special allegations attached to them, Andrade could face up to 20 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Court documents filed by police say his blood alcohol content measured .267% after the crash, more than three times the legal limit.

Police also said in the court documents that Andrade smelled of alcohol and had rapid speech along with watery and reddened eyes.

Andrade’s bail was set at $100,000, and he remains in custody. He is due back in court on Wednesday.