A suspect who allegedly pointed a firearm at a man and woman in another vehicle barricaded himself inside a Long Beach garage forabout three hours Saturday.

Officers originally responded to a call of a person with a firearm at 6:18 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Orange Avenue, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Rogelio Q. Trias told City News Service.

“Preliminary investigation revealed during a verbal dispute between motorists, one subject pointed a firearm at the other party,” Trias said. “The suspect fled the area prior to officers arriving on scene.”

Officers located the man a short time later in the 1400 block of East Ninth Street, he said. He barricaded himself inside a garage.

Officers and a Mental Evaluation Team clinician worked to communicatewith the suspect while other officers surrounded the garage. He was taken intocustody after about three hours, Trias said.

It was the second time that day police were called about an armed driver in a road rage situation.