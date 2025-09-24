Two families filled a Downtown Long Beach courtroom this morning — one in remembrance of a 15-year-old student run down while waiting for a bus — and the other to support a 20-year-old man charged with recklessly running a red light and killing the teenager.

Jacob Bustillos, of Compton, appeared in court today to face a charge of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Authorities allege he was speeding through the intersection of Carson Street and Palo Verde Avenue on June 11 when he hit another car. Police say his 2010 Infiniti G37 started skidding and then rolled into the nearby bus stop, killing Lakewood High School student Carlos Ramirez.

About 30 of Carlos’ friends and family members looked on Wednesday as Bustillos — dressed in a button-up white shirt, a tie and slacks — entered a not guilty plea to the accusations.

The aftermath of a crash at Carson Street near Palo Verde Avenue on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

With his own family watching from the gallery, Bustillos said little during the hearing, just answering procedural questions.

After court concluded, one of Bustillos’ family members provided a statement on behalf of his parents. It said he was “heartbroken to hear of Carlos’ death, and is deeply regretful over his involvement in the tragic accident that took his life.”

“This accident is devastating beyond any words possible,” it continued in part. “But we will continue to pray for Carlos’ family. If we had lost Jacob we would be inconsolable — we can only imagine what they must be feeling.”

Carlos’ mother, Monica Gonzalez, said it was tough to see Bustillos out of custody while facing charges for the crash that killed her son. Court records show that Bustillos posted $50,000 bail on Sept. 5 and remains out of custody.

She, meanwhile, is trying to help her two younger sons process the loss of their older brother.

They had a close relationship with him, often climbing on him like a playground in the living room. After his death, one refused to even go into Carlos’ room, lamenting that, “I didn’t get a chance to play with him more.”

Carlos Ramirez. Courtesy photo

Bustillos is due back in court on Oct. 28. If he’s convicted at trial — a process that could take years — he could face up to 6 years in prison, according to prosecutors.

Regardless of the outcome, Gonzalez said, “Nothing is going to bring my son back.”