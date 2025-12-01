The father and stepmother of a 14-month-old girl have been charged with murder for allegedly abusing her multiple times, causing her death.

On Monday in Long Beach Superior Court, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Brian Rosenberg alleged that 40-year-old Alfredo Munoz Jr. and 34-year-old Kelly Munoz, both of Long Beach, “broke multiple bones over numerous incidents,” between July 1 and Nov. 7, leading to the girl’s death on Nov. 10.

Police identified Alfredo Munoz as the father and Kelly Munoz as the stepmother.

Both are charged with murder, torture and child abuse causing death. If convicted, they could each face 25 years to life in prison.

Alfredo Munoz, wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers T-shirt, cried as he told the judge he understood the charges against him. Kelly Munoz, wearing jail-issued clothing, had a sullen expression as she did the same.

The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office as Tilly Servin.

The girl was brought to the hospital on Nov. 7, prompting staff to call law enforcement about suspected abuse, according to Long Beach police, who said she “had been unresponsive and had signs of trauma.”

“Later that day, detectives were notified by medical staff that the child was on life support and would not survive,” police said.

Police arrested Alfredo Munoz Jr. and Kelly Munoz on Tuesday and booked them into jail in connection with the death. On Monday, a judge ordered them each held on $3,030,000 bail.

They are due back in court for their arraignment on Dec. 16.

The Los Angeles Times reported Alfredo Munoz previously served time in prison for felony child abuse. The LBPD declined to respond to a request for information on that prior case, and the D.A.’s office did not immediately respond.

At Monday’s hearing, Prosecutors also filed a temporary restraining order to protect the couple’s four other children, ordering Alfredo and Kelly Munoz to remain 100 yards away from any home, workplace or vehicle containing the children and to refrain from communicating with them. The children’s ages were not disclosed.