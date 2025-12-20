Long Beach police say a shooting that left two people dead last night appears to be a murder-suicide that erupted out of a “domestic violence incident.”

Police said a man and a woman — who were “in a dating relationship” — were on Summit Street between Caspian and Canal avenues in West Long Beach when the violence began at about 10:51 p.m.

Police said the man shot the woman and then fled. Just a few minutes later, around 10:58 p.m., officers were told of another shooting just a block away on 19th Street, according to a statement from the Long Beach Police Department.

There, they found the man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died, according to the LBPD. Authorities haven’t publicly identified him.

Police and Fire Department personnel tried to help the woman, but she died at the scene, the LBPD said. Police said she was a 23-year-old Long Beach resident named Daisy Uribe.

“At this time, detectives do not believe there are outstanding suspects,” police said. “The investigation remains ongoing.”

Police did not provide any further details on the incident that led to the shooting.

They asked anyone with any information to contact detectives Oscar Valenzuela and Jesus Espinoza at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be sent through LACrimeStoppers.org.