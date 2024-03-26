Police are looking for a man who shot at a woman as she drove away from him after an argument near Downtown Long Beach.

Police said the man and the woman, who didn’t know each other, got into an argument on Eighth Street near Long Beach Boulevard around 10:50 p.m.

It wasn’t clear what caused the conflict, but when the woman got into her car and started driving away, the man fired a gun at her but missed, according to Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Richard Mejia.

Both the woman and the gunman left the scene before officers arrived, according to the LBPD, but officers found evidence that confirmed a shooting had occurred.

Nobody reported any injuries, and police said they are still investigating. There was no suspect description immediately available.