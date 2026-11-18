Police say they arrested eight people in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man in North Long Beach earlier this year.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on April 11 at a gas station on Cherry Avenue near Artesia Boulevard, according to Long Beach police. They said four gunmen ambushed the victim, firing more than 70 rounds before driving off.

Authorities identified the victim as Ja’heim Harris, a 21-year-old man from Paramount. Detectives believe Harris was the target of a gang-related attack.

“This brazen and sickening act of gang violence has no place in our community,” LBPD Chief Wally Hebeish said in a statement.

Police said that between Thursday and Saturday, four law enforcement agencies served “multiple search and arrest warrants” for the following individuals:

Khalaeo Porter, an 18-year-old resident of Los Angeles, was arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday and booked on suspicion of murder. His bail was set at $2 million.

Jordan Turner, an 18-year-old resident of Los Angeles, was arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday and booked on suspicion of murder. His bail was set at $2 million.

Justin Lawson, a 26-year-old resident of Huntington Park, was arrested in Huntington Park on Friday and booked for murder. His bail was set at $2 million.

Damien Williamson, a 24-year-old resident of Los Angeles, was arrested in Los Angeles on Friday and booked for murder. His bail was set at $2 million.

Gracelyn Holt, an 18-year-old resident of Bellflower, was arrested in Bellflower on Friday and booked for murder. Her bail was set at $2 million.

Siler Doss, a 19-year-old resident of Los Angeles, was already in Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department custody for an unrelated offense. He was booked on suspicion of murder on Friday. His bail was set at $2 million.

Naiyah Brown, a 19-year-old resident of Compton, was arrested in Compton on Thursday and booked on suspicion of being an accessory to murder. Her bail was set at $1 million.

Quincy McLilly, a 20-year-old resident of Los Angeles, was arrested in Long Beach on Saturday and booked on suspicion of grand theft auto.

Police did not say how they connected each suspect to the crime or what part each allegedly played in the killing.