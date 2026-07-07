A hit-and-run driver killed a bicyclist early this morning in West Long Beach, police said.

The crash happened at about 2:38 a.m. near the intersection of West Cowles Street and Santa Fe Avenue, according to Long Beach police.

They said a man was riding a bicycle westbound on Cowles Street when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that turned from southbound Santa Fe Avenue onto eastbound Cowles Street, police said.

The driver fled the scene before officers arrived.

The victim, whose name and age were withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s the city’s 26th traffic death of the year, matching the pace of last year, when the city recorded its highest death toll on the roads in more than a decade. Most of those killed were walking, biking or otherwise outside of a car.