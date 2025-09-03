Police say they have arrested a 49-year-old homeless man on suspicion of fatally shooting another homeless man, for reasons that remain unclear, near Lincoln Park in Downtown Long Beach.

The shooting happened shortly before 4:25 p.m. Thursday on Broadway just west of Pacific Avenue, according to Long Beach police.

Officers responded to the area and found a 50-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identity was withheld pending family notification.

On Tuesday, detectives found the suspected shooter, 49-year-old Billy Zepeda, near Baltic Avenue and Willow Street and arrested him on suspicion of murder, according to the LBPD.

During the arrest, officers found a firearm on Zepeda, police said.

Zepeda was booked into jail on suspicion of murder, being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition, police said.

Jail records showed he was being held on $1 million bail.