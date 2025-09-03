Long Beach police say patrol officers rescued a 15-year-old human trafficking victim at a North Long Beach motel on Aug. 20.

Officers responded that morning to a report of possible human trafficking at a motel in the 5300 block of Atlantic Avenue, which is just south of Market Street, police said. When they arrived, they found the girl, who had run away from a group home and come into contact with several men, according to the department.

Investigators believe the girl was sexually assaulted by multiple suspects, who remain at large. Detectives are working to identify and locate them.

“The trafficking of a child can have devastating and often enduring traumatic effects,” Police Chief Wally Hebeish said in a statement. “I am extremely grateful to the officers who rescued this young girl and commend the detectives who are diligently working to identify, locate, and arrest any individuals involved in the trafficking of this child.”

The city has recently sought to crack down on a growing problem of human trafficking and prostitution in North Long Beach. The issue has been especially visible along a known prostitution track on Long Beach Boulevard, where neighbors and school kids have had to witness women performing sex acts along with violent altercations between pimps and prostitutes or trafficking victims, according to testimony given to the City Council.

Police got 453 calls about prostitution along the corridor during the first six months of the year, an enormous spike from the 126 calls during that time period last year, according to a recent city memo.

Police said the girl rescued on Aug. 20 was connected with support services.

The LBPD asked anyone with more information about this or similar incidents to contact the Societal Crimes Section at 562-570-7221.