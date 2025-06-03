A 22-year-old Long Beach school aide was arrested today on suspicion of possessing and distributing images of children being sexually abused, and police in Los Angeles were asking for other potential victims to come forward.

Jaylee Brackman worked with disabled children at the Long Beach Unified School District, according to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Harbor Division, which said officers served a warrant and arrested her Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Long Beach Unified School District said Brackman was a contractor, not an employee of the district. In a written statement, the district said she “works at a Long Beach Unified school site” but did not answer questions about which one or how long she’d worked there.

“At this time, there is no known connection between the arrest and the individual’s work in our schools,” the statement said.

Police said they discovered Brackman’s alleged activity while investigating a separate child pornography case.

The investigation will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office for filing considerations. In the meantime, she was being held without bail.

Because Brackman worked with children, police released her photo and asked that anyone who may have been victimized by her contact officers at 213-280-1501.

Police also announced Tuesday that a 37-year-old youth soccer coach arrested on suspicion of attempting to meet with a minor for sex has been charged with one count of possessing more than 600 items of child pornography.

Jared Crevar of Redondo Beach was arrested May 1 when members of the LAPD’s Harbor Vice Unit served him a warrant, officials said. Crevar worked with children as a coach in AYSO Region 17 in Redondo Beach, police said.