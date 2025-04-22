A screen capture from a video posted to Nextdoor showing an incident of animal abuse in Long Beach on Monday, April 21, 2025.

Long Beach authorities are investigating after a video showing a man violently abusing a dog was posted on social media today.

The video, which appears to have been taken from a security camera, was posted by someone seeking to identify the man on Nextdoor. The poster said it was recorded around 6 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of E. 12th Street.

Police confirmed the location and said officers have “responded to the area and taken an animal cruelty report.”

The video shows a man hoisting the dog off the ground by a leash, swinging the animal over his head and slamming it into the ground. He then kicks the dog, again yanks it off the ground by its neck and continues walking with the animal slung across his back.

“Animal abuse is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our community,” police said.

They said Long Beach Animal Care Services is also investigating to “ensure the welfare of the animal involved.”

Police asked anyone with information to contact police dispatch at 562-435-6711.

