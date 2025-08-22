A Long Beach Army veteran and father of three was killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding his motorcycle last weekend in Garden Grove.

The crash happened shortly after 9:40 a.m. Sunday on Garden Grove Boulevard near Cannery Street, according to Garden Grove police.

Police said a Honda minivan was heading eastbound on Garden Grove Boulevard when it turned northbound onto Shackelford Lane, into the path of a Suzuki motorcycle heading westbound on Garden Grove Boulevard, Sgt. Nick Jensen said.

The Honda driver, 28-year-old Irvin Jimenez Hernandez, of Garden Grove, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Jensen said.

Jail records show Hernandez was booked into jail on Sunday but released on Wednesday for an unknown reason.

The victim, a 34-year-old resident of Long Beach, died at the scene, Jensen said. Police did not disclose his name, but the family of 34-year-old Davon Rembert launched a fundraising campaign stating he was killed in the crash on Sunday.

As of Friday morning, it had raised slightly more than $7,400 towards its $16,000 goal to cover funeral expenses and provide for his sons, ages 13, 11 and 3.

“In one instant, our world was shattered,” his sister D’Anya Miles wrote on GoFundMe.

After serving in the Army, Rembert became a carpenter and was a member of Local 323 carpenters’ union in Carson, a social media account for him showed.

According to the online fundraiser, he is survived by his fiancé, three children, two stepsons, his siblings and his mother and father.

“Davon was more than a victim of this tragedy—he was a hero, a protector, and the life of every gathering,” his sister wrote on the GoFundMe.