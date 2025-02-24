Police say a woman walking in a crosswalk was fatally struck this morning by a pickup truck making a right turn onto Long Beach Boulevard.

According to Long Beach police, the crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Willow Street.

Officers responding to the scene found an unconscious woman in the roadway, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Her name was withheld pending family notification.

Investigators determined a 2005 GMC pickup truck was heading westbound on Willow Street when the driver turned right onto northbound Long Beach Boulevard and struck the woman as she was walking in a marked crosswalk, police said.

The pickup driver, a 61-year-old Long Beach resident, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

Impaired driving was not suspected to be a factor in the collision, police said.