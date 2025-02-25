An alleged wrong-way driver sparked a brief pursuit with the California Highway Patrol in Commerce, ending in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 16-year-old from Long Beach and critically injured three others, including a pedestrian who had their legs severed, authorities said.

Officers tried to pull over the vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Eastern and Florence avenues, according to the CHP.

The pursuit ended at 11:14 p.m. and firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the crash scene at Eastern Avenue and Randolph Street a couple of minutes later, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

One person seated at a bench was killed from the impact of the crash and a pedestrian walking inside a crosswalk had their legs severed, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s East Los Angeles station.

The slain bystander was identified Monday by the Los Angeles County Office of Medical Examiner as Long Beach resident Rodolfo Rodriguez III.

Two people inside the suspect’s vehicle suffered “extensive injuries” and were taken to a hospital. The driver was treated at a hospital before being taken to a county jail, the watch commander said.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released.