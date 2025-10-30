Police say they arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of beating his brother in West Long Beach, leading to the brother’s death a few days later.

The incident began at about 6 p.m. on Sunday, when police were notified that a victim had arrived at a hospital with major trauma stemming from an assault, according to Long Beach police.

At the hospital, officers determined the assault happened at a home in the 2500 block of Delta Avenue, south of West Willow Street, police said.

Police said the victim was in an argument with his brother, which escalated to a physical assault.

On Monday, detectives arrested 56-year-old Marcellus Johnson, who was experiencing homelessness, on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

On Tuesday, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, according to the LBPD. He was identified as 56-year-old Mark Johnson, of Long Beach.

Marcellus Johnson was being held on $2 million bail.

Police did not disclose what sparked the argument between the two brothers.