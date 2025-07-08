A Long Beach man is expected to plead guilty today to seeking disaster relief funds by falsely claiming that a property he rented was destroyed in the Eaton Fire, despite having rented no residence affected by the disaster.

Keandre Lowe, 21, has agreed to enter a plea in downtown Los Angeles to one federal count of fraud in connection with major disaster or emergency benefits, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Lowe admitted in his plea agreement that he filed a fraudulent application for FEMA benefits on Jan. 22, seeking disaster relief for an Altadena property that he neither owned nor rented. As a result of his fraudulent application, Lowe obtained about $28,300 in FEMA benefits, prosecutors said.

The actual property owner later confirmed to law enforcement that they were living in the home at the time of the fire and since 2007 had not rented the property to anyone.

A host of false claims were made in the wake of the Eaton and Palisades fires that started on Jan. 7. Together, the wildfires burned nearly 60,000 acres, destroyed more than 16,000 structures and resulted in the deaths of over 29 people. Former President Joe Biden approved a Major Disaster Declaration, which prompted FEMA to develop a program to provide financial assistance to fire victims.

FEMA offered various forms of relief, a one-time payment of $750, up to $43,600 for “other needs” assistance, and housing assistance for up to 18 months. Homeowners are also potentially eligible for additional relief of up to $43,600 for home repair.

Al Rossi, acting assistant special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations Los Angeles, suggested that certain criminals considered the benefits “free money.”