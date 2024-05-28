A suspect fleeing from police tried to escape by climbing onto a rooftop near 11th Street and Lewis Avenue Tuesday afternoon, but officers ultimately took him into custody.

Police said the situation began around 2 p.m. when Long Beach Fire Department personnel asked officers to check on a driver who was down inside a vehicle.

When officers got there, the driver backed into a police cruiser and then ran off, according to the LBPD.

The driver of the pickup, shown crashed into a parked vehicle, fled the scene and attempted to hide on the roof of a residence in Long Beach, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Police chased him through the neighborhood and called in a large number of officers as they tried to contain him.

He was soon arrested and taken to a local hospital to be checked out before being booked into jail, police said.