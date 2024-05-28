A suspect fleeing from police tried to escape by climbing onto a rooftop near 11th Street and Lewis Avenue Tuesday afternoon, but officers ultimately took him into custody.
Police said the situation began around 2 p.m. when Long Beach Fire Department personnel asked officers to check on a driver who was down inside a vehicle.
When officers got there, the driver backed into a police cruiser and then ran off, according to the LBPD.
Police chased him through the neighborhood and called in a large number of officers as they tried to contain him.
He was soon arrested and taken to a local hospital to be checked out before being booked into jail, police said.
Support facts not fear
News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.