A Poly High School student was shot shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday about two blocks from campus at the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and 17th Street, a spokesperson for the Long Beach Unified School District said.

The student, a 15-year-old boy, arrived at school with an injury to the lower body and received immediate medical attention from Poly staff before being transported to the hospital, the district spokesperson and Long Beach Police Department said.

A Poly teacher confirmed that the school was not locked down, and the district spokesperson said the school remained safe.

LBUSD school safety officers increased their presence as a precaution, the district spokesperson said.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, according to LBPD, who said they are investigating suspect information and the motive for the shooting.

Editor’s note: This story was updated with more information from police.