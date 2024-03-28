A man who was arrested in Mexico in connection with the 2015 killing of a young man in Long Beach has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison.

Albert Jesse Rodriguez, now 28, pleaded no contest Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter and admitted an allegation that he personally used a gun in the June 5, 2015, shooting death of Ruben Barrera Jr. in the 5400 block of Elm Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Barrera, 18, died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Rodriguez had been identified in 2015 as a suspect in the killing, and a $2 million warrant had been issued for his arrest, Long Beach police said shortly after he was taken into custody in Baja California, Mexico, in March 2021.

Homicide detectives received information that Rodriguez was in Mexico near the U.S. border and partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force and Mexican authorities to coordinate efforts to apprehend him, police said.

He was taken to the U.S. border, with U.S. Marshals Service personnel subsequently taking him to Long Beach to be booked in connection with Barrera’skilling, according to police.

Rodriguez was initially charged with murder. That count was dismissed as a result of his plea, according to the District Attorney’s Office.