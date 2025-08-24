A man was taken into custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Long Beach, authorities said today.

Officers were dispatched at 5:47 p.m. Saturday to Cherry Avenue near Third Street regarding a sexual assault, according to Sgt. Laurie Barajas of the Long Beach Police Department.

Barajas said a woman told officers that “she had been sexually assaulted,” and, “A male adult suspect was taken in custody.”

Sex crimes detectives were still investigating, Barajas said.

Police did not provide any further information on the victim or suspect.