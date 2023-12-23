Long Beach police say they Tased and arrested a Los Angeles man who broke into their headquarters early Friday morning.

Police say 38-year-old Joseph Romain used a large wooden pole to break through the closed lobby doors of the Long Beach Police Department’s Downtown station just before 1 a.m. Once inside, he broke more windows, police said.

Officers arrived at the lobby soon after and used a Taser to stop Romain, who was then transported by Long Beach Fire Department personnel to a local hospital before being cleared to be booked into jail, police said.

Romain was ultimately held on suspicion of burglary and vandalism, the LBPD said. He also already had an open warrant out for his arrest, according to police, though they did not say what the warrant was for.

It’s not clear why he allegedly broke into the station.

His bail was set at $100,000, police said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.