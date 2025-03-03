Police say a 77-year-old man has died more than a week after he was struck by a car near Cal State Long Beach.

The crash happened shortly before 7:25 p.m. on Feb. 21 near the intersection of Palo Verde Avenue and Atherton Street, according to Long Beach police.

Investigators determined a 2015 Toyota Camry was heading northbound on Palo Verde Avenue when it struck the man as he was walking eastbound in traffic lanes, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, police said. On Sunday, the man, identified as 77-year-old Carleton Carlson of Long Beach, was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Speed and reckless driving were not believed to be factors in the crash, police said.

Editor’s note: This article’s headline was updated to correct the type of vehicle involved in the crash.