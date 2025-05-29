Police are investigating an early morning homicide in North Long Beach.
Few details were immediately available, but the Long Beach Police Department said they were called about a shooting in the 2000 block of Harding Street, which is just east of Cherry Avenue, around 5:15 a.m. today.
When they got to the scene, officers found a man who’d been shot in the upper body, according to the LBPD. He died at the scene, which appeared to be in the driveway of a home on Harding Street.
“Homicide detectives are responding to investigate,” the department said in a statement.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.