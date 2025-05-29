Police are investigating an early morning homicide in North Long Beach.

Few details were immediately available, but the Long Beach Police Department said they were called about a shooting in the 2000 block of Harding Street, which is just east of Cherry Avenue, around 5:15 a.m. today.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man who’d been shot in the upper body, according to the LBPD. He died at the scene, which appeared to be in the driveway of a home on Harding Street.

“Homicide detectives are responding to investigate,” the department said in a statement.

A police officer at the scene of a homicide outside a home on Harding Street near Cherry Avenue on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.