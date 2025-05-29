Police officers and crime scene investigators at the scene of a homicide outside a home in North Long Beach on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Police are investigating an early morning homicide in North Long Beach.

Few details were immediately available, but the Long Beach Police Department said they were called about a shooting in the 2000 block of Harding Street, which is just east of Cherry Avenue, around 5:15 a.m. today.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man who’d been shot in the upper body, according to the LBPD. He died at the scene, which appeared to be in the driveway of a home on Harding Street.

“Homicide detectives are responding to investigate,” the department said in a statement.

A police officer at the scene of a homicide outside a home on Harding Street near Cherry Avenue on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

