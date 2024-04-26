A man found dead amid a blaze at a North Long Beach home last month was murdered, police said today.

Willie Smith, 54, had been shot to death, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office. Firefighters found Smith in a burning house in the 5300 block of Pine Avenue.

Authorities said the fire crew smelled smoke from the nearby Fire Station 11 around 6:31 a.m. on March 13.

Firefighters came upon Smith’s body as they doused the blaze. It wasn’t originally clear what had killed him.

Today, police announced they’d made two arrests related to his death after the Medical Examiner determined it was a homicide.

Police said detectives arrested Preston Jabari Prince, a 31-year-old Long Beach man, and Kevin Anthony Leslie Jr, a 27-year-old Los Angeles man.

Both were booked into jail on suspicion of murder. Leslie is being held on $2 million bail. Prince, who was additionally booked on suspicion of violating his parole, was held without bail.

Police said detectives are still “actively investigating the motive,” for the slaying.