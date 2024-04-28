A man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body when he accidentally shot himself while handling a firearm inside a parked vehicle in Long Beach’s Wrigley neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 10:40 p.m. Friday inside a parked vehicle in the 400 block of West Willow Street, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers learned of the shooting when they were dispatched to a local hospital where the man was being treated. Officers also responded to Willow Street where they recovered evidence of the shooting.

No other injuries were reported. Police said they’re still investigating.