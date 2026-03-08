A 50-year-old Long Beach man was under arrest today for allegedly intentionally running over and killing his 89-year-old father.

Officers responded to the 600 block of West Wardlow Road, near Magnolia Avenue, at about 1:50 p.m. Saturday regarding a family disturbance, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found the elderly man pinned underneath a vehiclein front of a residence.

“Officers attempted to rescue the elderly man with the assistance of nearby residents, who assisted by providing a floor jack, which officers used to raise the vehicle high enough to extricate the victim until Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived,” police said. “Once extricated, Long Beach Fire Department personnel rendered aid to the injured man,” but he died at the scene.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the vehicle intentionally struck the elderly man. The driver stayed at the scene and was later taken into custody, police said.

Authorities identified the slain man as William Porter and the suspected killer as Robert Porter. Robert Porter was booked into jail on suspicion of murder, with bail set at $2 million.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Ethan Shear or Kelsey Myers at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or lacrimestoppers.org.