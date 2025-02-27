Police say a man walking across a street in an unmarked crosswalk was fatally struck by a car in the Los Altos neighborhood last night.

The crash happened shortly before 7:10 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Atherton Street and Ashbrook Avenue, according to Long Beach police.

Officers responding to the crash found a man unconscious in the roadway, police said. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity was withheld pending family notification.

Investigators determined the man was walking southbound in an unmarked crosswalk when a 21-year-old Los Angeles resident driving a 2012 Honda sedan struck him while heading eastbound on Atherton Street, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the officers.

Impaired driving did not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.