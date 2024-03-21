Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot in Long Beach’s Wrigley neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The man, according to police, was in the 100 block of Eagle Street around 4 p.m. when another man shot him.

The suspect fled, and officers rushed to the scene where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body, police said.

He died after being taken to a hospital for treatment, police added.

Family members identified him as 37-year-old Yenner Ramirez of Wilmington.

Ramirez was a father of two who had sold corn and shaved ice in Long Beach for 15 years, according to family members attending a small memorial set up at the site of the shooting.

A memorial in the 100 block of Eagle Street. Photo by Fernando Haro.

He traveled the same route nearly every day near Lafayette Elementary School from noon to 5 p.m.

Ramirez’s family members said he had been robbed and assaulted in the past. But he was always wary of getting hurt, so he’d never fight back and give up his belongings, they said.

They said they were still in shock and trying to process why someone would shoot him.

Ramirez was a hard worker and enjoyed playing soccer in his free time, according to his family members.

“He was a very good person, he helped everyone,” one said in Spanish. “We want justice.”

Ramirez was born in Guatemala, where his family said they plan to take him back to for funeral proceedings.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Ramirez’s family.