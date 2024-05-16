Police are investigating a shooting this afternoon near 14th Street and Pacific Avenue, just outside a facility used by the Long Beach Rescue Mission.

The gunfire was reported around 3:13 p.m. near 14th Street and Pacific Avenue, Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Alyssa Baeza said.

A man wounded by the gunfire took himself to a local hospital where he’s listed in stable condition, Baeza said.

“The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived,” Baeza said in an email. “Suspect information and the motive for the shooting are under investigation.”

Shootings have been on the rise in Long Beach this year. For the first four months of 2024, the city averaged almost one shooting per day, according to data released last week by the LBPD.