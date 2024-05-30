Long Beach police say they’re investigating the murder of a man who was shot to death in an alley near Chittick Field on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting was reported around 1:25 p.m. in the 1800 block of Gardenia Avenue. Detectives believe the victim was standing in an alley when another man approached him on foot and shot him in the upper body, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

When officers arrived, they gave the victim first aid, but he died at the scene, according to police, who haven’t yet publicly released his name.

The shooter left before officers arrived, police said.

Police are still trying to determine a motive for the slaying. A suspect description wasn’t immediately released.

Police asked anyone with information to contact detectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be sent through lacrimestoppers.org or by calling 800-222-TIPS.