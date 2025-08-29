Police say a 50-year-old man was fatally shot near Lincoln Park in downtown Long Beach for unknown reasons.

The shooting was reported shortly before 4:25 p.m. Thursday on Broadway just west of Pacific Avenue, according to Long Beach police.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 50-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.

Homicide investigators determined the gunman walked up to the victim, shot him, then quickly fled, police said. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

No suspect description was immediately available.