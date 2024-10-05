A man was fatally shot today in the parking lot of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower where his son was playing in a youth football game, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 8:20 a.m. Saturday in the 13600 block of Bellflower Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was sitting inside a white Audi that had been reported stolen, sheriff’s officials said. A female passenger was also in the vehicle during the shooting but was not injured, authorities said.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. His name was not immediately released.

The victim had gone to the school to attend his son’s game in the adjacent stadium, sheriff’s officials said. Video from the scene showed a car with multiple apparent bullet holes in the high school parking lot.

“Guy is coming to see his son play an 8-U football game, and he lost his life,” Mike Brown, who coaches the North Long Beach Panthers 8-U team, told Fox11. “That’s not normal.”

Witnesses saw the suspect or suspects in a white sedan fleeing the scene southbound on Bellflower Boulevard, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.