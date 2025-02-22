A man was shot today while attempting to stop three women who were trying to steal from a business in Long Beach, authorities said.

Police said officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at 4400 Los Coyotes Diagonal, which is a CVS Pharmacy.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that three female adult suspects were stealing items from a business, and the victim attempted to stop them, which escalated when one of the suspects shot the victim,” according to a police statement.

The victim was expected to survive his injuries, police said. The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival. The investigation was ongoing.