An argument between two groups of men in a Long Beach parking lot escalated into a shooting that left one man wounded Sunday evening, according to police.

Police said the altercation began shortly before 7:45 p.m. near 10th Street and Daisy Avenue, not far from Drake Park.

One group was already in the parking lot when the other group arrived and an argument started, according to the LBPD. It’s not clear what the argument was about, but it quickly escalated into gunfire.

Everyone fled the scene except for the man who’d been wounded, according to police, who said a Long Beach Fire Department crew took him to a local hospital to be treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Police said they’re still investigating a motive for the shooting and didn’t have suspect information immediately available.