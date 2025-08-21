Long Beach police say a man died last night when a semi truck rolled over him while he was sleeping near a Washington neighborhood intersection.

At about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a person down near the intersection of Oregon Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the southwest sidewalk of the intersection with injuries showing that he was struck by a vehicle, police said.

Investigators determined the man was run over by the rear tires of a loaded trailer that rolled onto the sidewalk when the semi truck hauling the trailer turned southbound onto Oregon Avenue from eastbound Pacific Coast Highway, police said.

The semi-truck driver continued southbound on Oregon Avenue and “failed to remain at the scene,” police said. Speed, distracted driving and impaired driving did not appear to be factors in the collision, according to the LBPD.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died, police said. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is urged to call Detective Joseph Johnson at 562- 570-7355.