A suspect has been arrested in a stabbing attack that left one man dead and another man wounded, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Police said the alleged attacker and both victims were roommates.

The stabbings occurred around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Temple Avenue. Officers responding to a call to assist the fire department discovered two victims with stab wounds.

One victim died at the scene, and the second was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

The suspect was still at the scene and was arrested, according to police, who said the preliminary investigation suggested that the suspect and victims were roommates, and the motive for the attack was under investigation.

Police identified the suspect as Alejandro Iniestra, 34. He was booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, with bail set at $2 million, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to contact homicide detectives Juan Carlos Reyes or Jesus Espinoza at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477).