Police say a man died after being struck by two cars on a busy street outside the Long Beach VA on Wednesday night.

The crash happened shortly after 10:55 p.m. near the intersection of Seventh Street and Channel Drive, east of the parking lot entrance for the Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center, according to Long Beach police.

Police said a woman was driving a 2024 Hyundai sedan eastbound on Seventh Street when she struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross Seventh Street east of Channel Drive, police said.

The driver pulled over to the curb and stopped her vehicle, then saw another driver in a black truck drive over the same man she had just struck, police said, adding that the driver of the black truck fled the scene.

The victim, whose identity was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed, distracted driving and impaired driving do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said.

The Hyundai driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.