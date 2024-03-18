A man was in the hospital this morning after he was shot in East Long Beach.

The shooting occurred about 12:40 a.m. in the 6700 block of East Walkerton Street at the Los Coyotes Diagonal, said Long Beach police Lt. Eric Fritz. Information on how the shooting occurred wasn’t immediately available.

Paramedics treated the man for a gunshot wound to his lower body that was not believed life-threatening before taking him to a hospital, Fritz said.

“Officers located the armed suspect in the area and placed him under arrest,” the lieutenant said.

An investigation was underway, Fritz said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.