One man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting just outside a grand opening event for the popular fast food chain Marathon Burger in downtown Long Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds of people had gathered for the celebration on a stretch of Pine Avenue that had been cordoned off to traffic. Marathon Burger was founded by the late rapper Nipsey Hussle and his family, and the event drew celebrities and dignitaries like Snoop Dogg, rapper YG, radio host Big Boy and Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson.

Police said they were called to reports of gunfire at 3:32 p.m., not long after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the restaurant at 245 Pine Ave. The shooting happened about half a block to the south — just outside of the perimeter of the event — on Broadway near Pine Avenue, according to someone familiar with the incident and social media video from the scene.

The sound of gunfire sent people running before officers quickly moved in and appeared to zero in on a parking garage on Broadway, the footage shows.

Three men were wounded, according to a Long Beach Fire Department spokesperson. Two were taken to the hospital in stable condition. One was hospitalized but succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.

“The motive, circumstances of the shooting, and suspect information remain under investigation,” Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Andrea Moran said.

No arrests have been made, she said.

Marathon Burger, meanwhile, stayed open. On Instagram, the business posted videos of them serving food into the night, including to celebrities like Stevie Wonder.