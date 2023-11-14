A violent crash left one man dead and a car mangled in front of a 7-Eleven near Long Beach City College Monday evening.

Police said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision, and at some point during the wreck, a pedestrian was also hit, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Witnesses told the Long Beach Post that a gray sedan was speeding eastbound on PCH when it collided with the white SUV turning left on MLK.

The impact of the crash sent the gray sedan into a traffic pole, causing it to split and “explode,” according to a nearby business owner, Bryan, who asked not to be identified by his last name.

The gray sedan also hit a man who was sitting on a bus bench near the intersection, according to Bryan, who said the impact sent the man flying until he came to rest in front of the 7-Eleven.

Police said the man died at the scene.

One driver involved in the crash was rushed to the hospital, and the other was treated at the scene, according to authorities.

Police said speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash.