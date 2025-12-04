On Monday night, Long Beach police began investigating the theft of several plaques stolen from Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

When longtime resident Sharon Diggs-Jackson drove by the park on Tuesday, she noticed the large bronze plaque affixed to the base of the park’s statue of King was gone — the same plaque that was stolen in 2019.

“It would have taken a little bit of time and effort for someone to be able to unsecure it and then to lift it up, because it’s heavy,” she said, indicating she hoped neighbors might have spotted the crime in progress. Long Beach PD said detectives are actively investigating and reviewing camera footage to identify and arrest a suspect.

Diggs-Jackson said she heard a plaque was also missing from a nearby bench, but police were not able to confirm to the Long Beach Post which plaques were taken.

Councilwoman Suely Saro released a statement on Tuesday expressing sadness and outrage over the crimes, which “not only disrespect our shared history but also impact the entire community,” she said.

The community is indeed frustrated, Diggs-Jackson said, especially because the statue and park have been repeatedly vandalized and had metal plates stolen, as recently as October.

Diggs-Jackson is part of a group of neighborhood residents who have undertaken significant efforts to improve life in and around the park. “What else needs to be done to protect the integrity of the statute?” she asked. “We need to have an opportunity to talk about it with the city.”

In her statement, Saro committed to replacing the plaques and preserving the legacy they represent. As recently as 2021, Saro allocated nearly $6,000 to restore the statue.