Police say a motorcyclist is in critical condition at a local hospital after a crash in North Long Beach left him with serious injuries to the upper body.

Long Beach police said the crash happened around 7:10 a.m. today on Cherry Avenue just south of Artesia Boulevard.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcycle and a vehicle were driving south on Cherry Avenue towards 65th Street when they collided,” LBPD Sgt. Bradford Stein said in an email.

Paramedics rushed the motorcyclist to the hospital, and the other driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police, according to Stein.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the collision, he said. He added that Cherry Avenue would be closed between Artesia Boulevard and 65th Street until investigators finished with the scene.