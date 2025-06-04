Police say a motorcyclist died early this morning when he crashed into a car parked in East Long Beach.

The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Clark Avenue and Conant Street, southwest of Veterans Stadium, according to Long Beach police.

Police said a man was riding a 2009 Kymco Venox motorcycle northbound on Clark Avenue when he crashed into a 2016 Dodge sedan parked along the east curb near Conant Street, police said.

The man riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Speed was believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.