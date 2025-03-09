A motorcyclist has died after he lost control and crashed at high speed Saturday in North Long Beach, according to authorities.

Long Beach police said the wreck happened around 5:10 p.m. on Long Beach Boulevard near 51st Street.

A 55-year-old Long Beach man was riding a Honda CBR 900 northbound on Long Beach Boulevard “at a high rate of speed” when he lost control and “fell to the asphalt prior to colliding with a parked vehicle,” police said in a statement.

A Long Beach police officer driving in the area saw the man in the road and rendered aid until Long Beach Fire Department paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital where he died, police said.

Police have not publicly identified the man as authorities work to notify his family. Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Police asked anyone with more information about the crash to contact Detective Kevin Johansen at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips can be sent through LACrimeStoppers.org.