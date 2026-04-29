One person was killed in a multi-vehicle collision today on the 710 Freeway, where one vehicle wound up in an embankment.

California Highway Patrol officers were called at 1:01 a.m. Wednesday to the northbound freeway and Del Amo Boulevard exit, where four vehicles collided, including a white Kia SUV, a gray sedan, a dark colored sedan and a black sedan in the middle lanes of the freeway, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.

The victim, whose name, age and gender were not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision left one car in an embankment and caused the airbags of several vehicles to deploy, the CHP said.

The SigAlert remained in effect for the closure of all lanes of the northbound freeway and the Del Amo exit for several hours, Kravig said