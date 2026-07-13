An off-duty police officer shot at men who robbed him in the Bixby Knolls area Sunday afternoon, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

In a statement, police said the robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. near Bixby Road and Orange Avenue.

Police said the officer “was approached by a male suspect who pointed what is believed to be a firearm at him while another male suspect robbed him. The off-duty officer fired shots towards the suspects.”

Police said they don’t know if the robbers were hit by the gunfire, and they fled. The officer was not hurt.

No further information was immediately available and police say they’re still investigating.