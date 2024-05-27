A person was killed in Long Beach this morning when a vehicle that was the focus of a California Highway Patrol pursuit crashed, authorities said.

The pursuit began at about 2 a.m. on the southbound 710 Freeway and ended about 45 seconds later with the crash on the transition road to the northbound 405 Freeway, CHP Officer Sergio Garcia told City News Service.

Information about what triggered the pursuit was not immediately available.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Garcia said. Officers were also dispatched to a hospital, an indication someone was transported within juries.

Caltrans shut down the transition road for the investigation, he said.